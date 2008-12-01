

No Reservations Here The Meridian

Arts Ensemble -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... an unusually broad span of inspired composition.'

The New York City-based Meridian Arts Ensemble, founded in 1987, is a prizewinning American chamber music sextet, specializing in the performance of new works for brass and percussion.

It has played a major part in changing the face of brass chamber music through innovative repertoire and high-octane performances as demonstrated here in Timbrando, CCS 25508, the most recent of nine CDs, with works by such composers as Villa-Lobos, Pixinguinha, Dafnis Prieto, Caetano Veloso, Revueltas, Ana Lara and Tania Leon.

Elsewhere MAE takes on the Baroque and Renaissance as well as Frank Zappa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, King Crimson, Captain Beefheart, Jimi Hendrix, Mark Applebaum, Milton Babbitt, Elliott Carter and so on.

It has performed in forty-nine US States, the Caribbean, South and Central America, Europe's low countries, Austria and North-East Asia...