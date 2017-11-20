A Joy to Hear

Michael Foyle and Maksim Štšura

play Beethoven, Franck and Elgar,

impressing MIKE WHEELER

Scottish violinist Michael Foyle and Estonian pianist Maksim Štšura have one of those perfectly meshing musical partnerships that is a joy to hear. Playing Beethoven's 'Kreutzer' Sonata and Franck's Sonata in A from memory freed them up to focus on their interaction as a duo with such complete unanimity that you couldn't help but be drawn in. (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 10 November 2017.)