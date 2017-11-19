The Triumph of Music

Music and Vision homepage

 

On 14 November 2017, I was one of seventy-four music reviewers accredited by La Scala for the world premiere of Ti vedo, ti sento, mi perdo by Salvatore Sciarrino. The opera is a joint commission of Milan's Teatro alla Scala and Berlin's Staatsoper unter den Linden, where the same production is scheduled to be shown in May 2018. This magazine has often discussed Sciarrino's works, most recently on 8 November...

Copyright © 19 November 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

