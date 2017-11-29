

Truly Compelling Three of Haydn's

'Sun' Quartets -

enjoyed by

GERALD FENECH 'The renowned Chiaroscuro Quartet gives superlative renditions of these masterpieces, and with tempos, blend and balance superbly judged, refinement and subtlety are consistently to the fore.'

As much as Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) is regarded as the father of the symphony, so he is also the grand old man of the string quartet. Before his time, chamber music in general was intended as salon entertainment in some nobleman's palace. Haydn changed all this, and through his incomparable genius, he raised the genre to an almost symphonic level, where both composer and musician could express their intimate feelings with conviction...