Truly Compelling

Three of Haydn's
'Sun' Quartets -
enjoyed by
GERALD FENECH

'The renowned Chiaroscuro Quartet gives superlative renditions of these masterpieces, and with tempos, blend and balance superbly judged, refinement and subtlety are consistently to the fore.'

 Haydn: 'Sun' Quartets Op 20 Nos 4-6. Chiaroscuro Quartet. © 2017 BIS Records AB

As much as Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) is regarded as the father of the symphony, so he is also the grand old man of the string quartet. Before his time, chamber music in general was intended as salon entertainment in some nobleman's palace. Haydn changed all this, and through his incomparable genius, he raised the genre to an almost symphonic level, where both composer and musician could express their intimate feelings with conviction...

