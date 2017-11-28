

Infinitely Varied English music for

solo guitar -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'If you love English guitar music, and the performances of Julian Bream in particular, you will truly enjoy this disc.'

This is a very fetching CD of English music for solo guitar, performed by a young man of twenty-three who I believe is going to be one of the pre-eminent guitar virtuosos of the 21st century. His playing is crisp, infinitely varied in tone colour and he shows, even at this age, a musical insight and virtuosity which is dazzling without ever being flashy. He also produces none of the rather off-putting string rubbing sounds that many players are afflicted with.

He starts with the 5 Bagatelles of William Walton, written when the composer was nearly seventy...