

Highly Interesting British music for

cello and piano -

enthralls

GERALD FENECH 'An important addition to the genre's discography in excellent performances, sound and annotations ...'

This highly interesting programme of music for cello and piano by British composers is certainly a mixed bag. Concentrating upon some of the most significant works of the past sixty or so years, this issue also encapsulates several shorter pieces by notable composers of previous generations. The overall effect is unmistakably one of amazement at the richness and diversity of British Cello music, especially by living composers...