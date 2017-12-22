Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Absolutely Delightful

Woodwind music by
Scott Pender -
enjoyed by
GEOFF PEARCE

'This is a fine, enjoyable disc, and the performers are all first class.'

 Scott Pender: Music for Woodwinds. © 2017 Navona Records LLC

This is a welcome disc of interesting new music for various woodwind forces, mostly written within the last decade, with the exception of the Suite for Woodwind Quintet, composed in 1989 but revised in 2013, and the Toccatina for 4 flutes (1989).

The engaging first work, Kimchi Dreams, scored for two clarinets and bassoon, is in four short movements and dates from 2013.

The lively first movement has a spaciousness which is quite refreshing. The writing contains a lot of octaves and fifths, and the interest is largely in the rhythmic interplay between the two instruments...

The full article includes 7 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 22 December 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

SCOTT PENDER: MUSIC FOR WOODWINDS

WIND MUSIC

NAVONA RECORDS

FLUTE MUSIC

OBOE MUSIC

CLARINET MUSIC

BASSOON MUSIC

HORN MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Vivaldi Undercover >>

 

 

 

 