

Absolutely Delightful Woodwind music by

Scott Pender -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'This is a fine, enjoyable disc, and the performers are all first class.'

This is a welcome disc of interesting new music for various woodwind forces, mostly written within the last decade, with the exception of the Suite for Woodwind Quintet, composed in 1989 but revised in 2013, and the Toccatina for 4 flutes (1989).

The engaging first work, Kimchi Dreams, scored for two clarinets and bassoon, is in four short movements and dates from 2013.

The lively first movement has a spaciousness which is quite refreshing. The writing contains a lot of octaves and fifths, and the interest is largely in the rhythmic interplay between the two instruments...