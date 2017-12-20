

Vivaldi Reworkings Passacaglia

Baroque Ensemble -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'Passacaglia delivers performances replete with polished precision and rhythmic verve while never neglecting to keep the music's breezy textures centre-stage.'

In today's technological world dominated by internet and flashy mobiles, music copyright laws are formidable stumbling blocks to any living composer. But in eighteenth century Europe such strictures were not even contemplated. Many famous composers such as Handel were free not only to re-use their own material, but also to copy from others...