An Exceptional Violinist

Lisa Batiashvili plays Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto,

and GIUSEPPE PENNISI is impressed

On 10 December 2017, in the National Academy of Santa Cecilia's regular subscription series of symphonic concerts, I had the pleasure of listening to Lisa Batiashvili playing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D, conducted by Antonio Pappano.

Tchaikovsky's well-known concerto was written during a journey to Switzerland and Italy in 1878 after the definitive and traumatic separation from his wife Antonina. On Lake Geneva, he was joined by his brother Modest and a young violinist Josif Kotek...