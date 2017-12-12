|
Richly Sonorous
Derby Bach Choir joins forces with Derventio Brass
for music by Schütz, Bruckner, Elgar, Walton,
Parry, Monteverdi and Rutter,
heard by MIKE WHEELER
Hearing a choral society in a programme of contrasting shorter choral pieces makes a nice change from the usual blockbusters.
Derby Bach Choir and conductor Richard Roddis joined by Derventio Brass, conductor David Blackwell (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 18 November 2017), opened with a richly sonorous account of Schütz's Psalm 150. The spatial effect of the double choir set-up was effectively realised, as was the occasional use of solo voices...
Copyright © 12 December 2017
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK