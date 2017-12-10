A Sumptuous Production

La Scala revives 'Andrea Chénier',

reviewed via live HD projection

by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

This year I was not invited to the opening night of La Scala's season [7 December 2017], because there were too many requests for accreditations and too few tickets made available to the press office. Thus, this review is based on a live HD projection of the opening night viewed at the Barberini Cinema House in Rome. The quality of the broadcast was good, but no doubt something was lost when compared with being present at La Scala.

The opera selected to inaugurate the season was Giordano's Andrea Chénier...