Centres of Excellence

RODERIC DUNNETT looks back

to the 2017 Three Choirs Festival at Worcester,

and forward to 2018 in Hereford

The shop on the corner by Worcester Cathedral may be named Bygones, a place where you can buy all sorts of antiques and knick-knacks, but the Three Choirs Festival is neither antiquated nor bygone. The event, the first known festival gathering of its type recorded, may be just over three hundred years old, but it is very much alive and kicking.

Concerts at the Three Choirs are not just an evening matter, but run throughout each day, punctuated by relevant lectures, social meetups and informative lunchtime talks. Each summer English music, especially, is showcased...