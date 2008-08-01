

Purposeful Spirit Music by Jeremy Beck -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... I cannot help but admire an unfamiliar creative talent displaying assured composition while simultaneously avoiding atonality, minimalism, aleatory follies, electronics, musique concrète or the murky waters of crossover-ism.'

While I was not entirely 'over the moon' with these works of Jeremy Beck (Louisville, Kentucky), I cannot help but admire an unfamiliar creative talent displaying assured composition while simultaneously avoiding atonality, minimalism, aleatory follies, electronics, musique concrète or the murky waters of crossover-ism.

So why not 'over the moon'? It's personal. While writing this I listened to each item, from start to finish, three times...