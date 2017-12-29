

Superbly Played Nineteenth century music

for bassoon and piano

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE

This lovely disc, released by MSR Classics, is a very welcome addition to discs of little known Bassoon music, and is presented by two of Canada's most distinguished musicians — bassoonist Michel Bettez and pianist Jeanne Amièle. The works presented are superbly played and presented, and I would recommend this disc to anyone who loves the bassoon.

The first work presented is a Nocturne by Ignaz Lachner (1807-1895) written in the last year of his life. I have heard music by his older brother Franz Lachner, but this composer was unknown to me...