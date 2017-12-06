

Flaming Intensity String quartets by Ullmann,

Shostakovich and Laks -

impress

GERALD FENECH '... in this miraculous music you can also experience passion, hope, gratitude and the unlimited resilience of the human spirit.'

Let me say it from the outset. This recording is not just, well, a recording. It is a unique document of human suffering expressed in an overwhelmingly emotional outburst of musical sounds that by the end of the journey the senses are left drained and the spirit burdened...