Innovative and Enthralling

Berlioz's 'La damnation de Faust'

at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma inaugurated its 2017-18 operatic season with a rarity — in fact, with a 'non opera', Hector Berlioz's La damnation de Faust. I was in the audience on 12 December 2017. In a first version, Berlioz subtitled the work as a 'concert opera', as he had done for Roméo et Juliette in 1836. In 1845-46 he changed the subtitle to 'dramatic legend'...