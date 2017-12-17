Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Innovative and Enthralling

Berlioz's 'La damnation de Faust'
at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma inaugurated its 2017-18 operatic season with a rarity — in fact, with a 'non opera', Hector Berlioz's La damnation de Faust. I was in the audience on 12 December 2017. In a first version, Berlioz subtitled the work as a 'concert opera', as he had done for Roméo et Juliette in 1836. In 1845-46 he changed the subtitle to 'dramatic legend'...

Copyright © 17 December 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

TEATRO DELL'OPERA

ROBERTO GABBIANI

