The Egyptian

Early twentieth century French music by

Ibert, Saint Saëns, Debussy and Ravel,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Thanksgiving Weekend is becoming not only a purely American holiday stemming from a very typical USA tradition — Thanksgiving dinners are now being organized in Italy. More importantly, this year many department stores launched three-day Thanksgiving sales, also to help boost consumptions after three years of stagnation. The National Academy of Santa Cecilia joined in and offered a fifty percent discount on the tickets for the Friday-Sunday 24-26 November concert — the same music was repeated three times, and I attended the 26 November 2017 performance...