Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

The Egyptian

Early twentieth century French music by
Ibert, Saint Saëns, Debussy and Ravel,
heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Thanksgiving Weekend is becoming not only a purely American holiday stemming from a very typical USA tradition — Thanksgiving dinners are now being organized in Italy. More importantly, this year many department stores launched three-day Thanksgiving sales, also to help boost consumptions after three years of stagnation. The National Academy of Santa Cecilia joined in and offered a fifty percent discount on the tickets for the Friday-Sunday 24-26 November concert — the same music was repeated three times, and I attended the 26 November 2017 performance...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 December 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

ACCADEMIA NAZIONALE DI SANTA CECILIA

JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET

JACQUES IBERT

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

MAURICE RAVEL

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

CHORAL MUSIC

ROME

ITALY

FRANCE

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Derwent Singers >>

 

 

 

 