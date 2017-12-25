Engagingly Light on its Feet

Handel's 'Messiah' from Derby Choral Union,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

Derby Choral Union's latest biennial performance of Handel's Messiah was well up to the standard the choir has previously set itself. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 16 December 2017.)

After a good, sturdy account of the opening Sinfony, conductor Richard Dacey encouraged a nicely dancing energy in 'And the Glory of the Lord' and 'For Unto Us a Child is Born'...