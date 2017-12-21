An Effective Combination

Music for viola and harp from

Oliver Wass and Luba Tunnicliffe,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

The viola and the harp set each other off perfectly. Debussy and Bax added a flute to the mix, but how many composers have explored the possibilities of just the two of them?

Inevitably relying on transcriptions to build much of their programme, harpist Oliver Wass and viola-player Luba Tunnicliffe showed what an effective combination the two instruments can make (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 1 December, 2017)...