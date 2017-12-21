Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

An Effective Combination

Music for viola and harp from
Oliver Wass and Luba Tunnicliffe,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

The viola and the harp set each other off perfectly. Debussy and Bax added a flute to the mix, but how many composers have explored the possibilities of just the two of them?

Inevitably relying on transcriptions to build much of their programme, harpist Oliver Wass and viola-player Luba Tunnicliffe showed what an effective combination the two instruments can make (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 1 December, 2017)...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 December 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

HARP MUSIC

VIOLA MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

SERGEI PROKOFIEV

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

BENJAMIN BRITTEN

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS

MANUEL DE FALLA

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

ARNOLD BAX

DERBY CHAMBER MUSIC

MULTI-FAITH CENTRE

DERBY UNIVERSITY

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Duncan Ward >>

 

 

 

 