

Welcome Indeed Judith Aller plays

Corelli and Kreisler -

highly recommended by

How gratifying to discover another fine, established American violinist who did not emerge from the Galamian-DeLay assembly line. Of course tuition within the Eastern seaboard musical nexus, notably at Juilliard and the Curtis Institute, produced a good number of stellar soloists.

But more than a few 'soulless' whizzkids hit the concert circuit with their flawless technique allied to an anodyne, chromium-plated, utilitarian finish unknown in the less hectic days of Carl Flesch, Efrem Zimbalist, Louis Persinger, Otakar Ševčík and Leopold Auer: pedagogues of yesteryear.

In marked contrast the middle decades of last century retained soloists, notable for their genuine individualism; following the revered, unmistakeable Austrian Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) there came distinctive artists; Menuhin, Oistrakh, Stern, Schumsky, Milstein, Ricci, Campoli, Szeryng, Ferras, Riccardo Odnoposoff, Josef Szigeti, Ivry Gitlis, Zino Francescatti, Leonid Kogan, Camilla Wicks, Roman Totenberg, Ida Haendel and Ginette Neveu — a hard breed to follow...