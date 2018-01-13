

Interesting Music Orchestral works by

Martin Georgiev -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE 'Direction and performances are first class, and for people who appreciate contemporary classical music, there is a lot to enjoy here.'

Neither the composer nor the works on this disc were known to me beforehand. It became apparent that this music is unlike anything else I have heard before, and that Orthodox church music and ideology plays a big part in the creative endeavours of this young Bulgarian/British composer.

The first work, Symphonic Triptych, was written in two phases and may be played in whatever order the conductor choses in this three movement work. I will place them in the order that the recording plays them...