

Seemingly Interminable German lieder from

Wilhelm Pfeiffer -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... to hear this fine music performed with consummate artistry and fidelity to these composers' wishes I can only suggest you look elsewhere.'

Whatever occupied Pfeiffer as a livelihood till his late twenties when he turned to lieder and opera — he should have stuck with that prior avocation.

His sleeve-note apologia/thesis expounds a specious construct; its intention — to create a completely new kind of technique for developing and mastering the voice. This technique goes far beyond the limits of traditional register and helps Wilhelm Pfeiffer to readily switch between high bass voices, all baritone registers, plus the realms of dramatic and lyrical tenor...