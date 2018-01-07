Music and Vision homepage

A Surreal Plot

Piazzolla and Ferrer's
'María de Buenos Aires' -
strongly recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'... the tunes Piazzolla conjured up, a mix of classical forms and Argentine traditions, are consistently vibrant, emotional and at moments compellingly dramatic.'

 Piazzolla / Ferrer: María de Buenos Aires. © 2017 Delphian Records Ltd

Undoubtedly the most famous South American composer of the second half of the twentieth century, the Argentine Ástor Piazzolla (1921-1992) has been a cataclysmic figure for all that is beautiful in that continent's musical heritage. Still, his recorded legacy remains modest, and his popularity average, particularly in Europe and North America, so this very timely recording of one of his most enigmatic works is heartily welcomed. Indeed, the story behind the composition of María de Buenos Aires is, to my mind, stranger than fiction...

Copyright © 7 January 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

PIAZZOLLA / FERRER: MARÍA DE BUENOS AIRES

MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA

DELPHIAN RECORDS LTD

