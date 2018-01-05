Music and Vision homepage

Simple Means

Late Schubert and
Brahms piano works -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'Celebrated Mexican virtuoso Jorge Federico Osorio's performances combine a clarity of texture with an articulate sense of rhythmic brilliance, giving these pieces a freshness and spontaneity that are wholly arresting.'

 Jorge Federico Osorio - Final Thoughts. © 2017 Cedille Records

The title of this two CD set is as appropriate as much as the programme is revealing. Indeed, both Schubert and Brahms are considered as two of the major pillars of Romanticism, and although the latter's output is by far the smaller, nearly every piece that they wrote is stamped with greatness. When Schubert died in November 1828 at the young age of thirty-one, the musical world was stunned, if only for the reason that during those final months the composer was writing one masterpiece after another in an amazing burst of creativity...

Copyright © 5 January 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

