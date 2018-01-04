

Absolutely Superb The Altius Quartet

plays Shostakovich -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'I hope that the Altius Quartet goes on to record the whole cycle, and perhaps the Piano Quintets and Trios as well. This is a very fine ensemble of exciting young musicians.'

On this disc are my favourite Shostakovich String Quartets. (I have them all on a fabulous set, quite a few years old now, with the esteemed Borodin Quartet.) The performers here truly understand this music and play with great precision, feeling and empathy, and I enjoyed this performance very much.

The seventh string quartet, dedicated to Shostakovich's first wife, is quite a tempestuous work and goes through a large range of emotions...