Absolutely Superb
The Altius Quartet
plays Shostakovich -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE
'I hope that the Altius Quartet goes on to record the whole cycle, and perhaps the Piano Quintets and Trios as well. This is a very fine ensemble of exciting young musicians.'
On this disc are my favourite Shostakovich String Quartets. (I have them all on a fabulous set, quite a few years old now, with the esteemed Borodin Quartet.) The performers here truly understand this music and play with great precision, feeling and empathy, and I enjoyed this performance very much.
The seventh string quartet, dedicated to Shostakovich's first wife, is quite a tempestuous work and goes through a large range of emotions...
Copyright © 4 January 2018
Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia