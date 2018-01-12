Risky on Paper

Mark Elder and the

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

impress MIKE WHEELER

On paper it looked rather a risky programme — three pieces, all beginning quietly, and two of them ending quietly as well. But the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and conductor Mark Elder held us in the palms of their hands, ensuring that the gentle murmurs of Lyadov's The Enchanted Lake worked their magic from the very first note. For a piece that doesn't actually go anywhere it's a remarkably compelling experience, and the muted strings' velvety tone, and the points of light from other parts of the orchestra, created a thoroughly bewitching soundscape...