

Bordering on the Casual The American Horn Quartet -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'One can only marvel at such shared virtuosity in technique with an instrument with no escape routes; no latitude for error.'

From all accounts the American Horn Quartet (AHQ) has amassed bucketloads of competitive WBY ('We beat you') momentos and kudos by the score. Even more they've toured the international concert circuits exhaustively and recorded a large, wide-ranging repertoire for MSR Records. Moreover the present CD sets a new world record for notes with the smallest font. Finally, irrespective of its considerable merits, a running time of 49'50" is, to put it mildly, a bit mingy !..