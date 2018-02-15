Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Deeply Involving

Haydn, Britten and Schubert
from The Alke String Quartet,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

The Alke String Quartet was formed in 2011 from members of the Britten Sinfonia, and has since, among other things, worked at the International Music Seminar, Prussia Cove, and held a residency at the Royal College of Music. So, a firm basis for what looks, on this evidence, like a promising career. (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 15 February 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN

BENJAMIN BRITTEN

FRANZ SCHUBERT

DERBY CHAMBER MUSIC

MULTI-FAITH CENTRE

DERBY UNIVERSITY

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Messiaen >>

 

 

 

 