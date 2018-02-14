Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Angel of the Apocalypse

GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to Messiaen in Rome

 

There a piece of chamber music which fits the start of Lent very well. It is a twentieth century masterpiece composed under really exceptional circumstances: the composer and soloists were in a German concentration camp in Görlitz, where the director was a music fan and, in 1941, promoted the first performance of the piece in an improvised auditorium with the other prisoners forming the audience. The music must have seemed strange to them, but they all listened politely...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 February 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

OLIVIER MESSIAEN

FRANCE

GERMANY

WORLD WAR II

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

ROME

ITALY

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Tosca >>

 

 

 

 