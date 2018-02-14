Angel of the Apocalypse

GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to Messiaen in Rome

There a piece of chamber music which fits the start of Lent very well. It is a twentieth century masterpiece composed under really exceptional circumstances: the composer and soloists were in a German concentration camp in Görlitz, where the director was a music fan and, in 1941, promoted the first performance of the piece in an improvised auditorium with the other prisoners forming the audience. The music must have seemed strange to them, but they all listened politely...