|
A Whirlwind of Slapstick
French Carnival Operettas in Venice,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
For Carnival, the Centre de Musique Romantique Française offers a program of light music in its headquarters, the Palazzetto Bru Zane in Venice — see 'Carnival in Venice', 12 February 2016, 'A Wealthy Maverick', 21 April 2015 and 'A Real Joy', 16 February 2015. This year, two one-act operettas were chosen for a fully staged performance in the Palazzetto's main hall: Les deux aveugles by Jacques Offenbach and Le compositeur toqué by Louis-Auguste-Florimond Ronger, generally known by his nickname Hervé. The production has already travelled extensively in France and will be staged in Paris in June...
Copyright © 16 February 2018
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy