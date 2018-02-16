Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Whirlwind of Slapstick

French Carnival Operettas in Venice,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

For Carnival, the Centre de Musique Romantique Française offers a program of light music in its headquarters, the Palazzetto Bru Zane in Venice — see 'Carnival in Venice', 12 February 2016, 'A Wealthy Maverick', 21 April 2015 and 'A Real Joy', 16 February 2015. This year, two one-act operettas were chosen for a fully staged performance in the Palazzetto's main hall: Les deux aveugles by Jacques Offenbach and Le compositeur toqué by Louis-Auguste-Florimond Ronger, generally known by his nickname Hervé. The production has already travelled extensively in France and will be staged in Paris in June...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 February 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

VENICE

ITALY

PARIS

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Alke String Quartet >>

 

 

 

 