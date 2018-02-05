Music and Vision homepage

 

A FASCINATING PROGRAMME

-------------------------------

Dina Duisen plays Beethoven, Chopin,
Saint-Saëns, Liszt and Nagim Mendygaliev,
impressing MIKE WHEELER

 

Kazakh-born Dina Duisen brought a fascinating programme to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall's Sunday morning piano series — Nottingham, UK, 28 January 2018 — with familiar composers on, mostly, not-so-familiar ground.

Beethoven was represented by his 32 Variations in C minor. Apparently he didn't think much of the piece, but it's a fine, tautly compact work, more in the manner of a baroque chaconne than a conventional set of variations of the time...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 5 February 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

FRYDERYCK CHOPIN

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS

FRANZ LISZT

KAZAKHSTAN

GERMANY

FRANCE

HUNGARY

POLAND

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

ENGLAND

PIANO MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home                  Joshua Bell >>

 

 

 

 