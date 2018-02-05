A FASCINATING PROGRAMME

Dina Duisen plays Beethoven, Chopin,

Saint-Saëns, Liszt and Nagim Mendygaliev,

impressing MIKE WHEELER

Kazakh-born Dina Duisen brought a fascinating programme to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall's Sunday morning piano series — Nottingham, UK, 28 January 2018 — with familiar composers on, mostly, not-so-familiar ground.

Beethoven was represented by his 32 Variations in C minor. Apparently he didn't think much of the piece, but it's a fine, tautly compact work, more in the manner of a baroque chaconne than a conventional set of variations of the time...