Carnal Passion and Religion

GIUSEPPE PENNISI is more impressed by

the musical than the visual aspects of

Donizetti's 'La favorite' in Florence

La favorite is one of Gaetano Donizetti's best-known French operas. It had a long gestation. Its score is based on other never completed or never staged operas by the prolific Italian composer. Nonetheless, the score is quite cohesive and the opera was a major success at its 1840 Paris premiere...