

Excellent and Compelling Chamber music by

John McCabe -

impresses

GEOFF PEARCE 'This is a fantastic disc, both for the performances and also for this largely unfamiliar music.'

John McCabe's music is mostly new to me. I heard, many years ago, a concert he gave of Haydn piano sonatas, and was aware he was a composer, but the only work of his I have previously heard is a Dance Prelude written for Jennifer Paull, the extraordinary oboe d'amore specialist, and have a recording of her playing it with the composer at the piano.

In The Woman by the Sea (2001), the composer plays the piano and is accompanied by the excellent young Sacconi Quartet. This work was evidently inspired by Sansho Daya, a film of Kenji Mizoguchi from 1954, which tells of the enforced separation of a woman from her children by slavers...