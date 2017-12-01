Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Excellent and Compelling

Chamber music by
John McCabe -
impresses
GEOFF PEARCE

'This is a fantastic disc, both for the performances and also for this largely unfamiliar music.'

 John McCabe: Silver Nocturnes. © 2017 NMC Recordings Ltd

John McCabe's music is mostly new to me. I heard, many years ago, a concert he gave of Haydn piano sonatas, and was aware he was a composer, but the only work of his I have previously heard is a Dance Prelude written for Jennifer Paull, the extraordinary oboe d'amore specialist, and have a recording of her playing it with the composer at the piano.

In The Woman by the Sea (2001), the composer plays the piano and is accompanied by the excellent young Sacconi Quartet. This work was evidently inspired by Sansho Daya, a film of Kenji Mizoguchi from 1954, which tells of the enforced separation of a woman from her children by slavers...

The full article includes 5 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 February 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

JOHN McCABE: SILVER NOCTURNES

JOHN MCCABE

NMC RECORDINGS

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Harold Truscott >>

 

 

 

 