Pure Joy

Puccini's 'La bohème' in high definition

from New York Metropolitan Opera,

heard by MARIA NOCKIN

On Saturday 24 February 2018, the Metropolitan Opera revived Franco Zeffirelli's production of Puccini's La bohème with Michael Fabiano and Sonya Yoncheva as the romantic Rodolfo and his charming, slightly older, and not-so-innocent love, Mimì. Stage Director Gregory Keller gave us a realistic interpretation of the libretto that was in keeping with Zeffirelli's magnificently detailed sets. The first and fourth acts took place in a seemingly frigid attic room that almost made onlookers shiver with the characters...