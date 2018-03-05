Bold and Daring

Contrasting Busoni and Puccini in Cagliari,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Sardinia is a scarcely populated island: only one and a half million residents. Its capital, Cagliari, reaches some two hundred residents with the suburbs. Yet the Teatro Lirico di Cagliari has a very interesting program which balances innovation with tradition; there are ten performance for title, eight subscriptions series and a rich concert season. Also Sassari, in the North of the island, has a small opera and concert season...