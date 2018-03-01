Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Lucid Sound-world

Mendelssohn, Brahms and Beethoven
from Viviane Hagner, Karina Canellakis
and the Hallé Orchestra,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

I can't imagine why Mendelssohn's overture Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage isn't played more often, but it was good to have the Hallé Orchestra and conductor Karina Canellakis to remind us just what a superb piece it is. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 18 February 2018.)

The accents that tug discreetly at the becalmed opening were given just enough weight to suggest the energised music to come...

Copyright © 1 March 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

