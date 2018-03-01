Late Romanticism

GIUSEPPE PENNISI is moved by

Richard Strauss and Schoenberg

played by the Stradivari Sextet

I seldom deal here with chamber music, but this concert was really special. The Sestetto Stradivari — David Romano and Marlène Prodigo, violins, Raffaele Mallozzi and David Bursack, violas, and Diego Romano and Sara Genile playing cellos — is a well established ensemble on the Italian musical scene. The six instrumentalists are all members of the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, an institution where musicians are hired based on very difficult and competitive auditions...