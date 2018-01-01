

Delightful Listening Symphonies by

Johann Evangelist Brandl -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE '... a great disc of unfamiliar music, well played and directed ...'

I had never heard of this German composer, and there is very little about him on the internet. Johann Evangelist Brandl (1760-1837) was highly regarded by his contemporaries, but time, alas, has not treated him kindly, so I was pleased to see this disc presenting two of his symphonies and some comprehensive CD booklet biographical notes.

The disc starts with the last symphony Brandl wrote, Op 25 in D major. Published in 1803, it has four movements...