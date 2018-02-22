

A Magnificent Project Wind band music

by Percy Grainger -

impresses

PAUL SARCICH '... a band of obviously first-rate musicians, informed conducting from Engeset, and excellent recording ...'

This is the first of a projected three disc set of Grainger's complete music for wind band, being undertaken by the Band of the Royal Norwegian Navy under Bjarte Engeset. Engeset's notes make clear that much thought and preparation has gone into the enterprise, ensuring that the non-standard instruments that Grainger often asks for — Swiss hand bells, tin whistles, bass saxophone, steel marimbaphone and others — have been sourced and used. In keeping with Grainger's concepts of 'elastic scoring' and his habit of 'dishing up' the same piece for all sorts of instrumental combinations, the Norwegians have not hesitated to adapt and add where they have deemed appropriate. The disc boasts two world premiere recordings and one world premiere of Grainger's original scoring...