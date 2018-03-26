|
An Exciting Whirlwind
Constantinos Carydis conducts
Russian and Greek music in Rome,
impressing GIUSEPPE PENNISI
Constantinos Carydis (born in 1974) is a very well known and appreciated Greek conductor of both operatic and symphonic music with a varied international career. In July he will inaugurate the opera section of the Salzburg Summer Festival with a new production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. Nonetheless, he seldom performs in Rome; I can only remember three subscription performances in the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia's 2011 symphonic concert series...
