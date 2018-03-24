Music and Vision homepage

 

Panto Flavour

Alessandro Talevi's time-travelling,
Punch-and-Judy, rock-'n'-roll production
of 'Don Giovanni' for Opera North
has been back on the road.
MIKE WHEELER re-visited it in Nottingham

 

First seen in 2012, Alessandro Talevi's time-travelling, Punch-and-Judy, rock-'n'-roll production of Don Giovanni for Opera North has been back on the road. (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, UK, 16 March 2018.)

The different elements stirred into the mix, instead of fighting each other and/or the opera itself, only added to the music-hall and panto flavour, and even suggested pre-echoes of, say, Beckett or Pirandello...

Copyright © 24 March 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

DON GIOVANNI

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

