First seen in 2012, Alessandro Talevi's time-travelling, Punch-and-Judy, rock-'n'-roll production of Don Giovanni for Opera North has been back on the road. (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, UK, 16 March 2018.)

The different elements stirred into the mix, instead of fighting each other and/or the opera itself, only added to the music-hall and panto flavour, and even suggested pre-echoes of, say, Beckett or Pirandello...