Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Pungent Melancholy

Derby Concert Orchestra plays
Rimsky-Korsakov, Sibelius,
Dvořák and Tchaikovsky,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

In an evening of colourful orchestral showpieces and one of the nineteenth-century's most emotionally intense symphonies, Sibelius's Scene with Cranes was almost like air from another planet. It set off the other items in Derby Concert Orchestra's programme perfectly — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 3 March 2017 — the rarefied atmosphere beautifully projected by the orchestra and conductor Jonathan Trout, with the clarinets' bird-calls piercing the air with just the right degree of pungent melancholy.

Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnole was the opener, in a suitably colourful reading...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 12 March 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV

JEAN SIBELIUS

ANTONIN DVORAK

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

DERBY CONCERT ORCHESTRA

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

ENGLAND

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        A Soldier's Tale >>

 

 

 

 