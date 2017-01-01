Pungent Melancholy

Derby Concert Orchestra plays

Rimsky-Korsakov, Sibelius,

Dvořák and Tchaikovsky,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

In an evening of colourful orchestral showpieces and one of the nineteenth-century's most emotionally intense symphonies, Sibelius's Scene with Cranes was almost like air from another planet. It set off the other items in Derby Concert Orchestra's programme perfectly — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 3 March 2017 — the rarefied atmosphere beautifully projected by the orchestra and conductor Jonathan Trout, with the clarinets' bird-calls piercing the air with just the right degree of pungent melancholy.

Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnole was the opener, in a suitably colourful reading...