

Deep Emotions Keyboard music

by J S Bach -

impresses

ANETT FODOR 'Simone Leitão plays with a sharply honed, flawless technique and her sense of style is highly refined.'

I have listened to myriads of the various keyboard pieces of Johann Sebastian Bach (1865-1750), as I have long been an aficionado of his music. So, being a great fan, I could hardly wait to listen to Simone Leitão's sixteen tracks of Bach's music.

Simone Leitão is a Brazilian pianist (born 1970). After completing her studies in Brazil, she continued her musical education in Norway and the US...