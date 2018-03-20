Rarely more than Loosely Acted

MARIA NOCKIN reviews John Copley's

production of Rossini's 'Semiramide' in HD

from New York Metropolitan Opera,

but without Copley

While staging Gioachino Rossini's Semiramide at the Metropolitan Opera, John Copley was abruptly fired when a chorister complained about his telling an off-color joke. It was a shock, but these are times of cultural change, so Copley returned to England and other job offers. The Met continued to rehearse the bel canto opera with Stage Director Ray Rallo and presented it to the world in HD on Saturday 10 March 2018...