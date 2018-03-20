Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Rarely more than Loosely Acted

MARIA NOCKIN reviews John Copley's
production of Rossini's 'Semiramide' in HD
from New York Metropolitan Opera,
but without Copley

 

While staging Gioachino Rossini's Semiramide at the Metropolitan Opera, John Copley was abruptly fired when a chorister complained about his telling an off-color joke. It was a shock, but these are times of cultural change, so Copley returned to England and other job offers. The Met continued to rehearse the bel canto opera with Stage Director Ray Rallo and presented it to the world in HD on Saturday 10 March 2018...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 20 March 2018 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI

JOHN COPLEY

METROPOLITAN OPERA

BARBARA WILLIS SWEETE

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Sitwell Singers >>

 

 

 

 