A Serious Miscalculation

Music for choir and saxophone,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

The Derby-based Sitwell Singers book-ended the first half of their concert with two complete Renaissance masses, Palestrina's Missa Aeterna Christi Munera and Byrd's Mass for Five Voices. (St Osmund's Church, Derby, UK, 10 March 2018.) Assistant Conductor David Henshaw encouraged a fine sense of flow in the Palestrina, with the metrical changes in the Credo smoothly negotiated, and a nicely firm cadence at the end of the Sanctus...

Copyright © 19 March 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

