Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Unforced Musicality

The three big
Tchaikovsky ballets -
heard by
STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA

'Järvi always maintains the right lightness ...'

 Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty; The Nutcracker; Swan Lake (all complete). © 2017 Chandos Records Ltd

Some decades ago, I attended an Edinburgh Festival concert at the Usher Hall, with Neeme Järvi conducting the not-yet-Royal Scottish National Orchestra in a program of Scottish-related works — Oberon overture, Hebrides, and such. Along with the sheer frisson of visiting a Festival event, I was curious about the conductor, whose Prokofiev and Shostakovich cycles had initiated what would become his long-running series of recordings for Chandos. At first, I was impressed by Järvi's appealing, unforced musicality, and by the warm sound of the orchestra. As the concert proceeded, however, nothing seemed to cut a particularly distinctive profile — that natural musicality began to seem generic, as did the all-purpose, thickish sonority...

The full article includes 9 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 15 March 2018 Stephen Francis Vasta,
New York, USA

-------

TCHAIKOVSKY: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY; THE NUTCRACKER; SWAN LAKE

SWAN LAKE

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

RUSSIA

CHANDOS RECORDS

NORWAY

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Reinhard Keiser >>

 

 

 

 