Hugely Promising
Frank Zielhorst steps in as
Principal Conductor of Sinfonia Viva,
impressing MIKE WHEELER
Frank Zielhorst officially stepped into his new post as Sinfonia Viva's Principal Conductor with a programme balancing Mozart and Haydn with a youthful Britten masterpiece. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 14 March 2018.)
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge is a tribute to Britten's early composition teacher, and it was a nice idea to have the orchestra's string principals play the theme in question — the second of Bridge's Three Idylls — beforehand...
Copyright © 27 March 2018
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK