Hugely Promising

Frank Zielhorst steps in as

Principal Conductor of Sinfonia Viva,

impressing MIKE WHEELER

Frank Zielhorst officially stepped into his new post as Sinfonia Viva's Principal Conductor with a programme balancing Mozart and Haydn with a youthful Britten masterpiece. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 14 March 2018.)

Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge is a tribute to Britten's early composition teacher, and it was a nice idea to have the orchestra's string principals play the theme in question — the second of Bridge's Three Idylls — beforehand...