heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... this shallow programme lacks any lucid direction or musical focus.'

If I was called upon to describe the sixteen items on this CD in just one word — without hesitation I'd choose 'Nebulous'.

On this showing, a little of New York's Ahn Trio — three picture perfect American-Korean belles: Lucia Ahn (piano), Angella Ahn (violin) and Maria Ahn (cello) — goes a long way.

Admittedly, in (irrelevant) non-musical respects, they have come a long way. Their portfolio reveals the following — Lucia and Maria are twins and in 2003, together with Angella, they were selected by People Magazine as three of the '50 Most Beautiful People'...