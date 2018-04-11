

Grace and Beauty Music by Bartók

for Piano and Orchestra -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE 'I would recommend this disc for a great recording of the Piano Concerto No 3 ...'

I was eager to receive this disc of two of my favourite works by Béla Bartók. Both were written in the final couple of years of Bartók's life when he was already gravely ill. I have a few recordings of each work and this CD is a very worthwhile addition.

The disc starts with the third piano concerto — the work which introduced me to Bartók's music, as it was required analysis for my University Entrance music course...