Adeptly Handled
String Quartets by
Elgar and Delius -
heard by
STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA
'From the soft yet unified opening attack, we know that the Villiers Quartet will serve the score well.'
These English Romantic quartets complement each other nicely.
Perhaps because of his popular, gently lyrical short works, Delius is frequently tagged as 'English pastoral' — what one commentator derided as the 'cow-pat' school. His larger works, however — like the tone-poem, Paris: The Song of a Great City, with its Straussian surges — prove that this is an incomplete picture at best. His string quartet is a dynamic score that occasionally strains at the bounds of the form...
Copyright © 10 April 2018
Stephen Francis Vasta,
New York, USA